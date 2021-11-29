When the rapist began sexually abusing the young kid, he was just seven years old.

When he was still a child, a man molested a boy by forcing him to participate in “rude activities.”

Elliot Troy, 24, sobbed in court today as he was punished for heinous sexual offenses committed in the past.

He denied any involvement, but a jury convicted him guilty of three charges of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of enticing a juvenile to participate in sexual behavior after a trial.

Judge David Aubrey, QC, had this to say: “You’ve grown into a lot more mature person with a solid track record and a girlfriend.

“However, you have left psychological wounds on your victim that will last the remainder of his life.”

The victim “had the guts” to inform his father in 2017 that Troy had sexually abused him as a child, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Troy, of Carr Lane East, Croxteth, but formerly of Crosby, was between the ages of 11 and 15 when the crimes were committed, and his victim was between the ages of nine and twelve.

Aubrey, the judge, stated: “The abuse, on the other hand, had begun many years before, when the child was only three or four years old.

“You were only six or seven years old at the time, and hence under the age of criminal responsibility [ten in the UK].”

He emphasized that Troy would not be jailed for “those acts,” but rather for sexually abusing him and asking him to participate in “rude games” “against that background and the idea of normalcy created in your victim.”

While there may have been some “sexual experimentation” between the two, the judge noted that there was a “substantial age disparity” between them.

“The seriousness of the offenses rose,” he added, “and there’s no doubt your victim didn’t want any of it.”

Troy stroked his penis against the boy’s buttocks when he was 11 years old, according to Judge Aubrey.

He claimed Troy orally raped the youngster later and then “told him he had done incredibly well” thereafter.

Troy did it at least three more times, according to the court, and there was evidence of grooming, such as offering him “rewards” on an Xbox and showing him porn to encourage him.

When Troy discovered the boy, he raped him. “The summary has come to an end.”