When the next heatwave is most likely to occur, according to the Met Office.

The scorching of recent months feels like a distant memory after many periods of damp, stormy, and dismal weather.

However, according to the latest Met Office forecasts, the UK may be able to enjoy some sunlight later this month.

Forecasters predict that the end of August will bring warmer-than-average temperatures, bolstering hopes that the rest of the summer will not be a washout.

According to the Mirror, even if the Met Office’s newest forecast indicates that more settled weather is “expected,” it may still be too early to get our hopes up.

Experts also predict that by the end of August, there would be a “potential for hotter weather.”

“Although confidence is quite low across this time, a general trend towards more settled conditions is likely,” they say in their prognosis for August 21 to September 4.

“At the start of the period, rather unsettled and changeable circumstances are most likely to persist, giving way to more steady, drier conditions towards the conclusion. Temperatures are expected to be above average, with hotter weather possible later in the month.”

Brian Gaze, a forecaster at Weather Outlook, said a “very hot pattern” could develop across the UK in the next weeks, but that it is still uncertain.

“Europe putting up a possibly very hot pattern towards the end of the 10-day run,” he remarked on Twitter.

“The first part of August will bring a combination of showers and lengthier bouts of rain, as well as warm and pleasant weather.

“The driest weather will most likely be in the south and east, but with a higher danger of heavy showers or thunderstorms, local fluctuations may be significant.”

Meanwhile, the BBC has reported that a heatwave could occur, but that it is yet too early to know.

“As high pressure steadily advances northward from the Mediterranean Sea, low-pressure systems caught in the storm track and powered by the jet stream will be diverted northward as well,” it writes in its latest update, which covers the period from August 16 to 29.

“Drier weather is expected to move in from the south, bringing with it a warmer, more tropical air mass to the UK..”

