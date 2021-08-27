When the military and police are unable to respond, a pilot and his fiancée save 17 people from flooding.

When the state police and National Guard were unable to respond due to extreme weather conditions, a Tennessee helicopter pilot and his fiancee saved 17 people from heavy floods, according to the Associated Press.

When Nashville-based Joel Boyers received a desperate call from a Pennsylvania woman pleading for help rescuing her brother and nieces trapped on the roof of their flooded home in Waverly, Tennessee, on Saturday, he and his fiancee, Melody Among, who had just earned her pilot’s license, jumped into action.

“How would I feel if I told her I wasn’t even going to try?” I wondered. On Thursday, Boyers told the Associated Press. “She just happened to contact the correct person, because I’m the only one insane enough to try.”

When he got to Waverly, he stated, “there was nothing but tan rushing water below me as soon as I popped over the ridge.” “There were two houses on fire,” says the narrator. Cars were parked in the trees. There was a lot of trash. It was caught in any way debris could be caught. I had a feeling no one would be able to swim in that.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On the route to Waverly, a small town approximately 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Nashville, Boyers had to cope with bad weather and high-voltage power lines. He sat down in a field to gather his bearings just before arriving in town and discovered the internet was down, making it difficult to locate the residence he was seeking for. Regardless, he took off.

Boyers was alone in the sky, despite the fact that a few others were out in boats rescuing the trapped and one guy was aiding on a jet ski. He began swooping down the flooded creek, catching whomever he could.

Boyers, who also co-owns Helistar Aviation, claims he rescued 17 people that day. He’s proud of it, but he claims he should be the one thanking them.

“Just days before this, I literally prayed to God to give me some meaning in my life, and then I got this call,” he stated.

He’s flown over disasters previously, including floods, but “the cops are generally there, and my hands are usually there.” This is a condensed version of the information.