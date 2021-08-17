When the match’s ‘dead’ ex marches into the restaurant, the Tinder date is ruined.

After his ex confronted her in the middle of a busy restaurant, a lady revealed the moment she realized her tinder date had lied to her.

According to Lancs Live, Hannah, 20, had been talking to the man on the dating app for a few weeks before meeting up for a first date.

She reported that the date was going well, with the man opening up about his prior girlfriend’s death.

“He was talking about his recently deceased partner who had died of cancer and how he was struggling after his death,” she explained. Because, well, that’s an awful thing to go through, sympathy was extended.”

Hannah went on to say that the night took an interesting turn when her date rushed for the restrooms at Lancaster’s The Brasserie.

In the comments section below, tell us about your dating catastrophes.

When she turned around, she was taken aback to discover that the “dead” ex her date had shown her was still there in the restaurant.

“Turns out the dead partner wasn’t that dead,” she explained. The female, in reality, had two children with him and believed he had been working extra hours to support them.”

Hannah approached the woman and was surprised to learn that she was possibly the sixth girl to whom he had told the identical story.

“He believed it wasn’t such a huge issue to simulate a dead spouse for a date?” she continued.

“At first, I believed I was hallucinating a dead woman, but then she approached me and asked if I was on a date with him, and I just told her what he had told me about her being dead.”

Hannah says she could hear the “dead ex” wailing as she left the restaurant, and she left money to cover the tab.