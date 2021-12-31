When the man’s fingers became purple, he realized something was amiss.

Joseph Sang wound up in the hospital for five days, where he was given anticoagulant medicine to thin his blood and prevent hazardous clots.

Mr Sang, from Kirkby, alleges he went to his GP surgery for the first time on November 19, but was only given a phone appointment.

According to a Trentham Medical Centre representative, “the professional team who consulted Mr Sang offered appropriate treatment and clinical advice” that followed national criteria.

They stated that, as a result of the pandemic’s demands, practices are dealing with “unprecedented demand” to guarantee that patients can get care in a timely and efficient manner while keeping staff and patients safe.

Mr Sang, 57, claims he called the medical center first and then proceeded to the surgery to see his doctor.

However, he claims he was offered a phone appointment after showing employees his purple fingers and explaining the discomfort travelling down his arm.

He claims his doctor told him to take Ibuprofen to see if the pain went away and to call back in a few days if it didn’t.

Mr Sang returned three days later, requesting a face-to-face appointment, but alleges he was instead offered a phone consultation with his doctor.

According to Mr. Sang, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “I was told I may be scheduled for a phone consultation again, but I showed them my hand twice and said, “It’s getting worse.”

“I stated that this is a serious situation, and that I require face-to-face contact.”

He said, ” “Because of the agony, I hadn’t gotten any sleep and was self-medicating on the doctor’s suggestion.

“I had no choice but to go to A&E.”

Mr Sang first visited A&E on November 22, but alleges he was instructed to monitor the condition for the next three weeks before returning to the clinic.

Mr Sang was granted a face-to-face visit by a doctor, but he claims that he was unable to attend because of a lack of sleep.