When the Liverpool construction firm went into administration, it owed creditors more than £4.2 million.

It has been revealed that a Liverpool-based construction firm that went into administration earlier this year had debts of over £6.2 million, owing creditors over £4.25 million.

Nobles Construction was placed under administration by MB Insolvency in June, and according to a Companies House update, the company owes money to hundreds of organizations and individuals, including roughly £570,000 in employee claims.

The Wavertree-based company owed £4.25 million to trade and cost creditors, according to a statement of affairs published online this week.

The firm’s assets, according to the statement, were in the area of £3 million, though that included over £2.7 million in book debts and contested retentions owing to it by clients.

Nobles Construction, which employed roughly 60 people, went into administration because managing director Sean O’Connor claimed last year that he had been denied a Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan, which was needed to bring back employees from furlough and keep the business running.

The loan application was for £500,000, according to Construction News.

It claimed a turnover of £24.5 million in its most recent filings, with an operating profit of roughly £210,000 for an 18-month period ending in March 2019.

It had confirmed orders worth over £100 million last year.

The company was involved in a dispute with Newcastle developer High Street Group earlier this year when it halted development on the £49 million ‘Cheshire Junction’ scheme in Warrington.

Ottima, a joinery firm headquartered in Sussex, is owing £400,738; Birmingham-based contractor Project Developments is owed £369,324; and McNally & Thompson, a North East-based electrical firm, is owed almost £524,000, according to the statement of affairs released this week.

Nobles Construction was founded in 1995, and its portfolio includes projects such as Liverpool’s Bluecoat School, the Royal Albert Dock, and the Epstein Theatre, as well as work in the residential and recreational sectors.