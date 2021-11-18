When the COVID vaccine was first introduced, children received it more than three times faster than adults.

Since the CDC approved the Pfizer COVID vaccination for children aged 5 to 11, the White House estimates that roughly 10% of eligible children aged 5 to 11 have received a dose. At least 2.6 million children have received a vaccine, according to White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients. According to The Associated Press, 1.7 million doses were provided in the preceding week, about double the rate seen in the first week after the vaccine was approved.

According to CNBC, the CDC decision came just days after the Food and Drug Administration issued emergency permission for the Pfizer vaccine for younger children.

According to Zients, there are now 30,000 locations across the country where kids can get a shot, up from 20,000 last week, and the Biden administration anticipates pediatric vaccinations will pick up in the coming days.

By the end of this week, children who take their first dosage will be fully vaccinated by Christmas. This is the case if the second dose is given three weeks following the first.

State-by-state statistics of dosages given to the age group have yet to be released by the White House or the CDC. The speed varies, according on data supplied by states. Around 11-12 percent of children in this age group have received their first doses in Colorado, Utah, and Illinois. Only 5% of people in Idaho and Tennessee, and 4% in Wyoming, have received their initial doses. These three states also have some of the lowest immunization rates among the elderly.

This week, the White House stepped up its efforts to encourage childhood vaccinations. Jill Biden, the first lady, and Ciara, the singer, shot a video encouraging youngsters to get immunizations on Wednesday.

Along with Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, Alysha Clark of the Washington Mystics, and Thomas Bryant of the Washington Wizards, the first lady paid a visit to a Washington pediatric care center.

“You’re the true heroes,” Biden told the freshly immunize children. “You got your superpower, and you’re now immune to COVID.” Biden also cautioned parents about vaccine disinformation and underlined the importance of vaccine safety.

"I want you to remember and tell others about it."