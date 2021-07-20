When the Covid limitations are lifted on July 19, vulnerable people will be thrown to the wolves.

Today is ‘Freedom Day’ across the country, and many people are looking forward to nearly no more coronavirus restrictions.

Dancing at nightclubs, no more social distance, and masks are just a few of the things that will change starting today.

However, other people want to stay cautious, fearful for their own health and that of others, as coronavirus instances continue to rise.

Due to her fragility from type three diabetes and a partially absent pancreas, Maria Whelan, 56, of Mossley Hill, has been shielding since March 2020.

“We’ve literally been thrown to the wolves,” the 30-year nurse told The Washington Newsday.

“I felt completely destroyed during the whole lockdown with some of the comments that I would read online, where it looked like the government and a major section of society were saying that truly my life wasn’t worth anything,” Maria said of feeling unvalued as a vulnerable person.

“And my life means something to my son and my partner. It does for me.”

Maria has been vaccinated, but she isn’t as immune to the virus as others who have had both vaccines.

She was looking forward to sitting in the garden with friends or meeting them for coffee this summer before a horrible winter for Covid, as she expects.

But she’s not sure if even that will be doable now.

“By removing these prohibitions, there is no way the bulk of us can re-join society in a safe way,” she told The Washington Newsday. So you’re forcing individuals to lock themselves away, affecting their physical and mental health.”

Anna Slater, owner of The Grapes pub on Roscoe Street in Liverpool city centre for 18 years, is apprehensive of the continued risk of Covid to the health of her young bar workers and to her business.

“Obviously, the last year and a half has been tremendously challenging for us,” Anna told The Washington Newsday. And, in terms of money, there’s nothing we’d like more than to be full and busy, taking a lot of money over the bar.

“It’s taken us a long time to get here.”

