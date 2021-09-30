When the case evidence was deemed insufficient, a man accused with the deaths of five children was released after 15 years.

A man who was sentenced to 15 years in jail for the deaths of five children in Detroit was released on Thursday after the charges against him were dropped due to a lack of evidence.

In connection with a fire that killed five children in Royal Oak Township, a suburb of Detroit, in 2000, Juwan Deering maintained his innocence. There was no way of knowing if he was at the residence when the fire erupted. Authorities said at the time that the fire was started in retaliation for unpaid drug debts.

However, according to Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, law enforcement officials recently reviewed the case and concluded that there was insufficient evidence linking Deering to the fire.

McDonald described the probe, which lasted from 2000 to 2006, as “completely tainted by malfeasance.”

Outside the courthouse, Deering told the Associated Press, “It’s been a long uphill battle.” He was accompanied by family members and other guys from the area who had been exonerated of crimes. “On a brighter day, the sun could not shine.”

McDonald was lauded by Deering for reexamining the matter. He remarked, “I told her it required a lot of strength to stand up to the current quo.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

McDonald, who was elected in 2020, re-examined Deering’s case at the request of the Innocence Clinic at the University of Michigan law school.

Before the 2006 trial, favorable information, such as comments from a fire survivor, was not provided with his defense lawyer, and jurors were unaware that jail informants were given major perks in exchange for their testimony against Deering, according to McDonald.

In dismissing the case, she stated, “There is only one ethical and constitutional remedy.”

Law students have previously attempted to have Deering retried, claiming that the fire analysis was based on “junk science.” In Michigan’s appellate courts, the requests were denied.

McDonald believes the fire was not intentionally set, as Deering’s legal team has long claimed. She stated that state police are looking into it once more.

“Once it was believed that it had been set on purpose, it was solved at all costs. “There was an unregulated culture here,” said Imran Syed, a law professor at the university. “Cutting corners has huge ramifications.”

Deering is going to happen. This is a condensed version of the information.