When the bartender refused to return his phone, the man brandished his knife.

When bartenders refused to return his phone, a man brandished a flick knife. He was released today.

Liam Wilding, who owns a bar in West Kirby, spent the evening in Concert Square with colleagues.

The 28-year-old stated he forgot he had a knife in an inside coat pocket until he went to McCooley’s to buy drinks.

Wilding, of West Vale, Neston, realized he’d left his phone behind after leaving the bar.

When told he’d have to pick it up the next morning, bartender George Finch claims Wilding yelled at him before delivering the blade.

Wilding, who had previously been of good character, guilty to having a knife in public before Liverpool Crown Court.

The Crown recognized it was “an uncommon situation,” and Wilding didn’t pull out the knife to threaten Mr Finch, but rather to make a point about “process” and why he should be able to get his phone back, according to prosecutor Derek Jones.

On Thursday, September 2, about 3.30 a.m., Wilding left McCooley’s.

When he returned, staff informed him that they had a policy requiring clients to return in the morning to retrieve misplaced items.

When Wilding realized he wouldn’t get his phone back, Mr Finch claimed he began “shouting and behaving angrily.”

“He then remarked to Mr Finch something to the effect of ‘I’ve had this knife on me all night,’ in effect challenging their procedures,” Mr Jones said.

“He pulled out what seems to be a flick knife or a switchblade – the blade is visible in the video.”

“It wasn’t directed towards Mr Finch; it was held up for a few seconds before the blade was reinserted into the knife and the knife was reinserted into the defendant’s pocket.”

Before he produced the blade, Wilding argued with Mr Finch, who was carrying out a bin, according to CCTV evidence.

Before doormen grabbed the knife from Wilding, who didn’t resist, Mr Finch was “concerned” and alerted his management, who contacted the cops.

Wilding also called the cops himself, claiming that the bar refused to return his phone.

“Mr Finch did acknowledge in his statement that he felt terrified and put. “Summary concludes,” Mr Jones said.