When strangers ask if you’ve been vaccinated, be cautious.

A warning has been issued after individuals posing as members of a local testing team began knocking on doors and asking homeowners if they had been vaccinated.

St Helens Council stated today that it has received allegations of persons phoning at people’s houses in the Haydock area, requesting personal information and inquiring if they had received their Covid shot.

“PLEASE SHARE: We’ve got reports of people knocking on doors this morning in Haydock asking for details and if people have been vaccinated,” the local authority announced on Twitter.

“THIS IS NOT ONE OF OUR TESTING TEAM MEMBERS. Teams usually come in pairs with council hi-vis and ID badges, and we advertise when and where they are that day.”

Ruth du Plessis, Director of Public Health at St Helens Borough Council, has now issued a warning to homeowners, advising them to “be careful,” as such activities can “provide an opportunity for people to take advantage.”

“We have had surge testing teams targeting a variety of areas across the borough as a means to encourage people to test often as well as to talk to residents about vaccinations and assist them overcome any hurdles they may face,” she added.

“We just updated our surge testing method, so homes will receive a leaflet through their door in advance informing them that we will be calling in the coming days and providing instructions on how to identify our team.

“We will always advertise where and when the team will be on our social media channels each day, and they will always arrive in pairs wearing council branded hi-vis and a council ID badge.

“They’ll also have symptom-free test kits on hand to hand out to families who don’t have any, as well as fliers with more information about testing and immunizations. They will never ask to enter your home or business.

“Please be alert, since we are aware that this type of action might be used by others. You should never pay for tests or vaccinations, and if you need assistance with immunization transportation, please call 01744 676789.”

Residents in the vicinity speculated about it on a local Facebook group. “The summary has come to an end.”