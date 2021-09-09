When someone dies, what happens to their state pension payments, and who inherits the money?

Your spouse, civil partner, or beneficiaries may be eligible to receive your pension funds after you pass away.

When you reach the age of State Pension eligibility, you can apply for a regular payment from the government.

For both men and women, the state pension age is currently 66.

More Tui vacations to Spain, Italy, and Malta have been canceled.

Your State Pension is determined by your record of National Insurance contributions. It takes into account your National Insurance contributions and credits before to the introduction of the new State Pension (external link) in 2016, as well as contributions and credits after then.

At the moment, the full rate of the new State Pension is £179.60 per week, or slightly over £9,350 per year.

But what happens to your pension money if you die before you can draw it out?

When you die, what happens to your State Pension?

According to the Daily Record, a State Pension does not simply terminate when someone dies; you must take action.

You must notify the Pension Service when the person dies so that benefits can be stopped. You can reach the Pension Service helpdesk at 0800 731 0469.

Extra payments from your late spouse’s or civil partner’s State Pension may be available to you.

This, however, is contingent on their National Insurance contributions and the date they attained the age of eligibility for the State Pension.

You may be eligible for Bereavement Benefits even if you haven’t reached State Pension age.

Basic State Pension: Inheritance

If a spouse or civil partner achieved State Pension age before April 6, 2016, GOV.UK advises people to contact the Pension Service when someone dies to see what benefits they may be entitled to.

If they do not already get the entire amount, they may be able to augment their basic State Pension by using the deceased’s qualifying years.

The “Your partner’s National Insurance record and your State Pension” tool on the UK Government website can help people check what inheritance they may be entitled to if they reached State Pension age on or after April 6, 2016, or if they are under State Pension age when their spouse or civil partner dies.

It may apply to those who are unmarried, divorced, or have had their civil relationship dissolved. “The summary has come to an end.”