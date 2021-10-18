When she went to the store, her partner fatally wounded the infant, according to the mother.

A mother’s lawyer today accused her boyfriend of being to blame for their child’s death when she went to the corner store.

Mihai-Catalin Gulie and Gabriela Ion, both Romanians, are on trial at Liverpool Crown Court for the death of their six-month-old son Robert on February 21.

Gulie is accused of murder, while his wife, Ion, is accused of causing or enabling a child’s death.

In 2019, the pair relocated from Romania to Widnes, where Ion had family.

Their baby son Robert, who died at the age of six months, had Down’s Syndrome as well as a variety of other medical issues.

He had spent the majority of his brief life in hospitals, but had recently returned to live with his parents and older sister at their Widnes home in Mersey Road.

Gulie allegedly shook his young boy so brutally while alone with him at home that he received catastrophic injuries that turned death, according to the prosecution.

Gulie entered the witness box today (Monday) to begin his defense against the murder charge. He testified through a Romanian interpreter because he claimed he did not speak English.

Gulie’s partner Gabriela Ion’s lawyer, John Benson QC, said: “I’m not going to argue that you murdered your son.

“The sad reality is that you lost your cool on February 18th and shook young Robert, most likely throwing him down on the sofa.

“You were the one who caused the injuries that led to his death. You probably feel terrible about it and wish you could go back in time. But you’re not willing to confess it.” “How could I admit to something I haven’t done?” Gulie answered. Gulie said the only time he used physical violence towards Robert was when he “gently slapped him on the bottom” and tossed him into some cushions from a short height.

He claimed that he was “weary” from work and that the baby’s nonstop sobbing had gotten to him.

He claimed that he was "weary" from work and that the baby's nonstop sobbing had gotten to him.

Gulie also testified under cross-examination that he had once "forcefully pushed" his boyfriend Ion because.