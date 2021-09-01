When she saw R. Kelly, an accuser claims the singer told her to be ‘excited like a puppy.’

When one of the accusers testified in R. Kelly’s trial, she said she was told to act like a “giddy puppy” everytime she saw him.

According to the Associated Press, Kelly added, “I still have a lot to teach you,” and that he held a revolver by his side while he reprimanded her before forcing her to perform oral sex in his Los Angeles recording studio.

To preserve her privacy, the woman testified under her first name only.

The witness stated of the 2018 encounter at the R&B artist’s sex-trafficking trial in New York City, “He had a weapon, so I wasn’t going to step out of line.”

Before Kelly questioned her, “How many men have you seen naked?” the witness stated she was sternly told not to look at the pistol.

She claimed that the last time she saw Kelly, she refused to have sex with him in a New York City hotel suite. He allegedly retaliated by telling her, “I’m a f—-ing legend,” and warning her not to oppose him.

Kelly’s alleged intimidation methods were part of an abusive sexual relationship with the woman that began when she was 19 and ended with her contracting herpes from him, she claimed. He and his followers threatened to leak nude images and other compromising material about her if she persisted with her charges after she filed police reports and sued him for failing to declare an STD, she alleged.

Kelly, 54, has disputed allegations that he preyed on victims throughout the course of his 30-year career. His lawyers have painted his accusers as liars who lie about their ties with him.

So far, jurors have heard from a steady line of accusers who claim Kelly began sexually abusing them while still in their teens. They claimed he exploited his celebrity to entice them into an exclusive world where he followed their every move and punished them cruelly, slapping them and isolating them in hotel rooms if they breached a commitment not to speak about him to anyone else.

Kelly’s personal physician testified as well, claiming that he treated him for herpes for several years.

The trial is being held with coronavirus protections in place, limiting access to the press and the general public.