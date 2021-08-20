When she pistol-whipped a man during an argument, the gun went off, according to the murder suspect.

In Las Vegas, a lady was arrested for reportedly shooting a guy after a verbal altercation.

A 31-year-old man named Mario Hunt was found with a gunshot wound to his forehead by police and firefighters responding to Chelsea Drive near Sunset Road and Arroyo Grande Boulevard on Monday. Hunt was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to authorities.

According to KLAS-TV, Lucretia Smith was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting and charged with one count of open murder. She has been arrested and is being held at the Henderson Detention Center.

Smith and Hunt allegedly got into a verbal altercation inside a home where they were asked to leave, according to witnesses. After that, the two headed outdoors to continue fighting. The argument grew physical at one point, and both of them began striking each other.

Investigators were able to collect surveillance footage that showed the pair fighting and onlookers pulling them apart. Hunt was last spotted walking to the south. Smith then climbed into her SUV and chased him down. Hunt was then accosted by her. The police report published by the Las Vegas Review-Journal said, “When she gets close to Mario, she holds the gun away from her thigh, raises it over her head, and forcibly strikes it down, hitting Mario.” Hunt was hit by the bullet from the rifle. Smith dashed towards her car as he slumped to the ground.

According to the police report, “Lucretia indicated she attempted to ‘pistol-whip’ Mario, but the weapon discharged, striking Mario in the forehead.”

Police discovered a 9mm handgun stashed between two mattresses in a room where Smith had been residing after she was caught at a traffic stop, according to KLAS-TV.

Smith admitting to being at the scene of the shooting and having a gun with her during the police questioning, according to the arrest report.

