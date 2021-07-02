When she comes down the aisle, the bride is distraught as her groom passes away.

The man died at the altar as his wife walked down the aisle with their son, and the wedding ended in tragedy.

Father-of-eleven Just eight days before falling at the wedding venue, Paul Wynn had been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

According to Ayrshire Live, the 57-year-old from North Scotland was ready to marry his partner of 21 years, Alison Wynn, with whom he had five children.

Alison, 38, had already begun walking down the aisle at the Saltcoats town hall ceremony when the awful incident occurred.

Paul was given anywhere from six weeks to two months to live after doctors told him his sickness had spread to his liver and lungs.

This compelled the Stevenston couple to move their wedding ahead in order to marry in the short time they had left together, but their final request was tragically denied – and Alison says the entire family has been crushed by the loss of their “wonderful” father.

“If I had known we wouldn’t have much time, I would have tried to schedule the wedding for the beginning of the week,” she remarked. He was never given any treatment.”

Alison had changed her surname by deed poll a few years before, and she left her home on the wedding day, June 25, feeling proud of how she and Paul had managed to plan the wedding in such a short amount of time.

The bride realized she had forgotten her flowers by the time she arrived at Saltcoats Town Hall and had to wait roughly 10 minutes outside the venue for a friend to bring them to her.

“By the time I received my flowers and proceeded up the stairs,” she explained. Everything appeared to be in order, however Paul appeared to be a little uneasy at this point, and his kilt had been loosened a little to make him feel more at ease.

"He'd been put onto the elevator in an office chair and taken up the stairs with him.