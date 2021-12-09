When Roto-Rooter diggers come across a Native American burial site, they immediately stop digging.

After diggers discovered the area they were working on was a burial site for a nearby Native American tribe, work at a Washington building site was suspended.

On December 3, the Nez Perce Tribe was alerted that Roto-Rooter, an excavating company, had discovered human remains on the land they were hired to excavate on. The site, which is owned by Chris Segroves, was set to be developed into a new home.

“We appreciate the people who stopped working right away and notified us,” said Kayeloni Scott, a spokesman for the Nez Perce Tribe. “We also appreciate the property owners doing the right thing by cooperating with us so that we can properly handle our ancestors’ remains and avoid additional disruption. The site will be surveyed and monitored in the future to assist us understand more about the findings.” Asotin County police chief Monte Renzelman, Nez Perce Tribal officials, and a Washington state archeologist have all visited the site to investigate the bones. Authorities determined that the area was a tribal burial place after inspecting the excavation site. Grave sites were situated on hills, according to Renzelman, so that deceased family would be spiritually reintroduced to nature and water.

Segroves intended to build his ideal home on the $30,000 property he bought nearly four years ago. He is, however, putting everything on hold out of respect for the hallowed land.

He told The Lewiston Tribune, “At this moment, I don’t think I’ll ever get to construct there for two reasons.” “To begin with, it is prohibitively expensive to have an archaeologist on site at all times during building. Second, and perhaps more importantly, I possess a moral compass. And, morally, I believe it is immoral to further pollute that property, knowing that there is an Indian burial site beneath it.” Nez Perce tribal members are currently securing the site. The remains and artefacts discovered at the burial are likely to be returned to them under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990. It’s unclear whether the tribe will be able to buy the land.

According to the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, descendants of individuals who have been interred must be consulted and given a role in how the graves are laid out. This is a condensed version of the information.