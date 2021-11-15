When rescuing a baby elephant who had been abandoned by his herd, rescuers had to amputate half of his trunk after he was caught in a trap.

According to authorities, rescuers in Indonesia removed half of a newborn elephant’s trunk after discovering the 1-year-old female trapped in a snare trap and presumably abandoned by her herd. According to the Associated Press, officials believe the trap was placed by poachers on Indonesia’s Sumatra island who target endangered wildlife for profit.

The young elephant is one of roughly 700 remaining wild Sumatran elephants on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. She was very frail when she was discovered in Alue Meuraksa, a village in the Aceh Jaya district, and her virtually severed trunk still had a snare caught in it, according to police.