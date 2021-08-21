When receiving their first mortgage, first-time buyers are advised to overlook these common fallacies.

It’s one of the most challenging periods to climb on the housing ladder right now.

Following the economic uncertainties induced by the Coronavirus epidemic, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said this week that house prices grew at their fastest rate since 2004 in June.

The average cost of a home in the UK increased by 13.2 percent in June, reaching a new high of £266,000.

Liverpool has been named as one of the most cheap places in the UK to purchase a home.

Even if first-time buyers are able to save enough money to purchase a home, mortgage experts caution that there are many misconceptions and myths about the process that can make it difficult.

To assist you, we’ve compiled a list of 5 of the most frequent mortgage myths as revealed by consumer watchdog Which?

If your rent is higher than your mortgage payments, you’ll be eligible to get a loan.

Which? warns that just because your rent is more than your mortgage payments does not ensure a lender will accept you.

According to them, a lender will evaluate your income and outgoings to see if you can make the monthly payments now and in the future, if they grow owing to anything like an increase in interest rates.

You won’t be able to secure a mortgage if your credit score is poor.

Despite the fact that having a terrible credit history makes it more difficult to secure a mortgage, Which? claims that there are mortgage lenders who specialize in bad credit mortgages.

Because bad credit mortgages have substantially higher interest rates, Which? advises anyone with no credit history to build up a strong credit score before applying for one.

Only your present bank can provide you with a mortgage.

