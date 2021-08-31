When President Bush returned from vacation, the CIA didn’t tell him everything.

When President George W. Bush returned to Washington DC on August 31 after a month-long vacation in Crawford, Texas, CIA Director George Tenet began his daily intelligence briefings at the White House for him and Vice President Dick Cheney. Tenet did not mention the arrest of Zacarias Moussaoui in his initial call with the two on the 31st, nor did he have any discussions with the president about the domestic threat of terrorism, either then or during the next few days, according to the 9/11 Commission.

The departure of Saudi Prince Turki bin Faisal al-Saud, the head of the Al Mukhabarat Al A’amah (General Intelligence Directorate), Saudi Arabia’s foreign intelligence service, topped the classified news that day. The CIA was surprised by Prince Turki’s unexpected retirement (his tenure had just been renewed in May) after 23 years as director of Saudi intelligence. It was the first time in decades that a senior prince had been pushed away. Though there was known animosity between Prince Turki and Crown Prince Abdullah, who had ruled the country since King Fahd’s stroke in 1995, the resignation was not immediately linked to terrorism, Abdullah’s dissatisfaction with Turki’s handling of terrorism issues, or the Crown Prince’s impatience with Turki’s failure to rein in Osama bin Laden. However, it appears that this is the basis for his dismissal.

Prince Turki had developed a tight relationship with the CIA over the years, establishing Saudi support for the Afghan resistance to the 1979 Soviet invasion, including Saudi finance of the Arab troops that the Kingdom recruited to fight in Afghanistan. The Saudis managed the administration and financing of these Arab warriors for the following 10 years, mainly Saudi and Gulf state young men who mostly went for the prestige symbol of having waged jihad rather than for actual fighting.

Prince Turki was also the principal point of contact for a teenage Osama bin Laden, who would go on to become the de facto leader of Arab warriors and a conduit for Saudi support. This is a condensed version of the information.