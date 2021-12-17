When police broke through the front door, ‘Scouse Ryan,’ a narcotics dealer, consumed cocaine.

Just three days after being freed from prison, a dealer established a drugs operation under the alias ‘Scouse Ryan.’

Callan Holland headed to the streets of Swansea to find people to distribute cocaine and heroin for him and act as couriers between the Welsh city and his Liverpool sources.

After being apprehended by authorities while watching a drug trade take place, the former M&S warehouse worker traveled to Holland and consumed a package of cocaine.

Officers from South Wales Police launched an inquiry in April after learning of a new drug distribution operation in the Swansea region known among addicts as the ‘Scouse Ryan’ line.

On the evening of May 14, police stopped a Nissan X-Trail automobile near junction 34 of the M4 motorway as it was returning to Swansea from Liverpool, according to Swansea Crown Court.

Magdelana Lessenew-Lesniakowsk, 35, was behind the wheel, and a bag carrying £11,000 in Class A drugs was found in the back seat, according to WalesOnline.

The driver’s phone received calls and texts from the Scouse Ryan phone number while she was in detention, according to the court, including one that said, “Answer your ***ing phone.”

The prosecutor, Robin Rouch, stated that these attempts to contact Mr Holland were “no doubt Mr Holland worrying that the medications had not been delivered.”

The next day, police were conducting surveillance in the Brynhyfryd part of the city when they observed Neil Williams exiting a residence on Llangyfelach Road and briefly interacting with two individuals on the street.

Officers stepped in and detained 43-year-old Williams, believing he was involved in a drug transaction. Police discovered a quantity of heroin, so-called dealers notes comprising listings of amounts sold and monies owed, and Holland, who was in possession of the Nokia phone linked to the Scouse Ryan line as well as £625 in cash, when they searched his home.

Kelly Brandrick, the fourth individual involved in the plot, was discovered after investigators examined the Nokia.

Holland, 29, was remanded in custody and brought to Swansea prison, according to the court. He was discovered to have a package of while being screened.