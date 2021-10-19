When Mum’s weight increased to two stone more than her husband’s, she was shocked.

After losing two stone, a mother who was frightened that she weighed two stone more than her husband suddenly appears unrecognizable.

Lisa Lewis, of Aintree, said she never informed her spouse how much she weighed, but she was aware that she was heavier than him.

She got to the point where she “looked in the mirror” and “didn’t like” what she saw, according to the 45-year-old.

However, it was during lockdown that the tax accountant decided to make a change, and she lost a staggering six stone.

The mother-of-two weighed 18 stone at her heaviest, but has since slimmed down to 12 stone and dropped four dress sizes from a size 20 to a size 12.

“My eldest son Alex, who weighs 6st, asked me how much weight I’d lost?” Lisa explained. I realized I’d lost the weight of my 10-year-old child at that point.

“I’d been effectively carrying him on my back.”

Lisa, who is 5ft 9in tall, had never struggled with her weight as a child, but as she grew older, her ‘contentment’ caused the pounds to pile on.

“I never felt particularly slim, but I was okay,” she remarked.

“I’ve known my husband, Andy, for 27 years, and I believe it was around that time that I began to gain weight, eating out, drinking — chips on the way home – and just being happy and comfortable.”

“I’m not even going to blame the kids.” Instead of gaining weight, I lost a stone each time I was pregnant.

“However, in my 20s and 30s, I began to gain weight and, despite joining several slimming clubs, I’d drop a couple of stones and then gain it all back, plus more.”

Lisa shed those same two stones after joining Slimming World in January of last year, and then another, and another.

“I had reached the point when I looked in the mirror and didn’t like what I saw. There was no lighting moment, no one item that frightened me.”

"I was overweight and disgusting, and I despised it." I had the appearance of being pregnant."