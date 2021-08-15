When Mum watched her face sliced open by a prejudiced adolescent, she felt terrible.

When a mother realized her face had been cut open by a machete-wielding boy, she felt physically nauseous.

Zakiya Janny was subjected to horrible racist remarks before being savagely assaulted by 15-year-old Kurtis Williams.

Her four-year-old daughter and other youngsters out playing in an Anfield street witnessed the savage attack.

On Friday, Williams, now 16, was sentenced to eight years in prison after Zakiya described the catastrophic effects of her ordeal.

The Anthony Walker Foundation, an anti-racism organization, is now supporting her, calling the act “abhorrent.”

Williams used the N-word several times while making horrible threats against Zakiya’s ex-partner Francis O’Malley and their young daughter in Scorton Street.

He then returned on a bike with a machete, according to Liverpool Crown Court, while reportedly being “encouraged” by his own mother.

Zakiya stood between him and her ex-boyfriend, but Williams slashed the 36-year-old in the face, causing a 13-centimeter cut.

Prosecutor Simon Duncan detailed Zakiya’s horror at around 7.15 p.m. on April 13 this year. Zakiya, like Mr O’Malley, is of mixed race.

“She was terrified and afraid for her life at the time,” Mr Duncan added. She was unable to protect herself because the assault occurred so quickly. She was convinced she was going to die.

“When she realized how terrible the injury was, she felt physically nauseous. She was worried about having to explain the injuries to her daughter and the impact it would have on her.”

He said Zakiya expressed her concerns about going to work and having to tell coworkers about her injury, about people staring at her on the street, and about teenagers passing by on bikes in a victim statement she gave in May.

She had panic attacks and was provided anti-anxiety medicine to help her sleep and cope with the constant agony.

Mr Duncan said the victim made a second statement earlier this month, in which she revealed she had to take an office job, “something she never wanted to do, but she is too afraid to be out and about in the community,” according to Mr Duncan.

He claimed she had worked in the housing industry.