When Liverpool fans least expected it, Michael Edwards pulled off a £24 million transfer coup.

Michael Edwards is regarded as a god by Liverpool supporters due to his outstanding efforts in the transfer market throughout the years.

It’s difficult to imagine many behind-the-scenes personnel at football teams whose rumored departure would make headlines, but that’s exactly what happened recently when it was revealed that Edwards could leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

His ability to uncover jewels from the transfer coalface, signing players who appear to be perfect for Jurgen Klopp’s team and style of play, often without spending the earth, has earned him such high praise.

Edwards, on the other hand, has created a reputation for being able to sell players really well, which is crucial for a team like Liverpool that must compete with clubs sponsored by country states or oligarchs.

In this perspective, he has done few better transactions than selling Rhian Brewster to Sheffield United for £23.5 million a year ago this weekend.

While there are many elements that influence a transfer price, and ever-increasing inflation in football means that players are now sold for far more than their more legendary predecessors were ever sold for, it is genuinely astounding that Brewster’s sale is the seventh richest in Liverpool’s history (per LFCHistory).

After all, the under-17 World Cup winner only had four appearances for the club, averaging 192 minutes on the pitch, or a little more than two complete games. Brewster also failed to score or assist on a goal for the Reds.

However, courtesy to a loan spell with Swansea City in 2019/20, he had demonstrated that he could thrive at Championship level. Brewster scored 11 goals in 22 games, putting him in the same league as Jarrod Bowen (163), Aleksandar Mitrovic (165), and Ollie Watkins (170) with a non-penalty goal rate of one per 168 minutes.

After a strong season in 2019/20, Sheffield United were not expected to be relegated last season, but Brewster’s performance may have endeared him to them in the event that they were demoted.

