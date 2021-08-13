When Liberty develops misgivings about Jake, Love Island followers advise her to “run.”

Jake and Liberty from Love Island appear to have lost their fan favorite status after some viewers criticized Jake’s behavior in Thursday’s program.

Tyler and Kaz returned to the main outdoor area after being exclusive to be applauded by their fellow islanders.

Liberty was ready to join the group and rejoice with Kaz, her best friend in the villa, but Jake insisted they stay and wait for the newly-exclusive couple to approach them by the fire pit.

Liberty and Jake are on the rocks on Love Island as he talks to Mary about children.

Fans were outraged, with one commenting, “How controlling did it make Jake look?” Lib isn’t allowed to give Kaz a cuddle. What a bizarre little dude, he’s turning into a walking red flag.”

“Jake’s decision to prevent Liberty from hugging Kaz was strange, but tactical in my opinion. Instead of getting lost in the crowd, he knows it will just be him and Liberty on the camera screen. Another person said, “He’s plainly playing a game.”

Liberty confronts Jake following the Dirty Dancing challenge on tonight’s show.

“I do feel like since the entire rip the clothes off comment, I’ve been noticing a lot of similar things that have accumulated,” Liberty said as she sat on the patio.

“I don’t know what else I can say,” Jake stated after a tense exchange. My girlfriend is you. You are a part of who I am.”

“Jake saying “I made you my girlfriend” continually like Lib should be happy for the honor is huge red flag vibes,” one fan said of Jake’s answer.

“No, because I need someone to stream tonight’s show for me because I can’t sleep knowing Liberty’s heart might be broken,” one person explained.

One viewer advised Liberty to “don’t walk away Liberty…run!!”

“If Liberty doesn’t leave Jake, we need her to stay in till the family meets the islanders and pray her relatives/friends tell her to trust their opinion more and get out,” another said.

“I need Libby to leave Jake in a really dramatic manner,” one person said, while another just wished for more excitement. “Put up a show for that slimy showman.”