When it’s not in Sefton, why is it called Sefton Park?

Sefton Park is a landmark in Liverpool.

It is the largest of the region’s Victorian parks, and it is known for its boating lake and palm house, as well as hosting many of Liverpool’s greatest events throughout the year.

But why is it called Sefton Park since it isn’t even in Sefton?

This one has perplexed a lot of folks.

At May of this year, as part of a scientific experiment during the coronavirus pandemic, a non-socially distant music event was conducted in Sefton Park.

Covid cases in the borough of Sefton rose later that month.

Many individuals from outside Merseyside linked the two on Twitter, believing that the event was the cause of the increase in instances.

Sefton Park, on the other hand, is not in Sefton. It’s also about 20 miles from Formby, which was the epicenter of the May outbreak.

The pilot event did not create any observable spread of covid throughout the region, according to Liverpool health officials, and the increase of cases in Formby was soon brought under control thanks to prompt intervention from local authorities.

In Old Norse, Sefton means “the hamlet where the reeds grow.”

The historic settlement of Sefton inspired the borough’s name. When the borough was formed, it was necessary to choose a name that would distinguish it from the former county boroughs of Bootle and Southport.

In the Domesday Book, Sefton settlement was referred to as “Sextone.”

The 8th Viscount Molyneux was given the title of Earl of Sefton in the Peerage of Ireland in 1771.

The location used to be part of the 2,300-acre Royal Deer Park of Toxteth, but the area was finally taken over by (a later) Earl of Sefton.

The park was created from £250,000 worth of agricultural land purchased from Lord Sefton and Mr Livingstone in 1864.

Prince Arthur dedicated it “for the health and delight of the citizens” when he opened it in 1872.