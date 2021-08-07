When it comes to wine selection, inexperienced drinkers rely heavily on guidance.

According to new study from Sainsbury’s, despite our fondness for a drink or two, Brits aren’t confident in their wine knowledge when it comes to selecting the perfect bottle, and instead rely largely on recommendations from others.

Wine was discovered to be the most popular topic on which Brits seek advice from others. Almost one-quarter (23%) of consumers trust other people’s wine recommendations more than their own, beating out other important life difficulties like mortgages (19%), new career chances (13%), and even relationship advice (9 percent ).

According to Sainsbury’s research, the nation’s confidence in buying for high-quality wine is fragile.

In fact, when it comes to purchase judgments, Brits are the least confidence when it comes to good quality wine.

When it comes to selecting a decent quality wine to buy, a whopping 40% lack confidence in their knowledge, compared to just 27% when purchasing a new car and an even lower 21% when purchasing a new home.

When it comes to choosing a wine to taste, nearly one in ten Brits (11%) admit to having bottled it and imitated a friend or family member’s wine decision in a restaurant or observed what other consumers are choosing in the wine aisle when they are stumped.

When it comes to wine, friends (17%) and online reviewers (13%) were deemed to be the most reliable sources of information.