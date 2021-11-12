When it comes to Ross Barkley, Everton should trust their instincts.

Everton’s contentious departure of Ross Barkley sparked uproar, but should the club consider re-signing their former Chelsea player?

After declining to sign a new contract at Goodison Park, the midfielder turned down a £35 million transfer deadline day switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2017, although he’d leave for £20 million less the following January as he approached the end of his contract.

Barkley, who turned 28 in December, has struggled for consistency in London and spent last season on loan at Aston Villa.

TEAMtalk reported last week that Everton, Leeds United, and Newcastle United were all interested in re-signing their former player.

Given the speculation, Everton’s official statistician Gavin Buckland was asked if he’d take Barkley back in a segment of The Washington Newsday’s Royal Blue podcast, in which fans’ queries were posed to the panel.

“Do we have any wiggle room to obtain Ross Barkley?” he asked.

“Should we trade Richarlison for Ross Barkley?”

My first reaction is to say no. For starters, I’m not sure where you put him.

“We’ve just discussed Financial Fair Play, and he’d be on a decent Chelsea contract.”

“It depends if you want to bring him back on a loan, keep him until the end of his Chelsea contract, which I believe is at the end of next season (2023), or buy him.”

“Isn’t there any danger in a loan agreement?” Until the season is over.

“But haven’t we been down this road with some guys before, and it’s never worked?”

“You may recall that James McFadden and Thomas Gravesen returned to the club.

“You’re talking a loan contract till the end of the season, which is possible, but you have no idea what other choices are available, do you?”

“There may be so much scope elsewhere,” Buckland continued, “but to be honest with you, my first impulse was no. I’d rather investigate other options and I wonder where he’d play in the team.”

“Hopefully, Abdoulaye Doucoure will return to play alongside Allan.

“What kind of character might you portray Barkley as?” Demarai Gray’s replacement? I’m not sure, but he doesn’t seem to have Gray’s pace.

"What is it.