When it comes to Naby Keita’s goal celebration against Crystal Palace, Liverpool fans have a Manchester United theory.

During Liverpool’s 3-0 triumph over Crystal Palace on Saturday, Naby Keita scored his first goal in over a year.

The midfielder’s final goal for the Reds came in a 5-3 triumph over Chelsea at Anfield at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Mohamed Salah extended their lead in the second half after Sadio Mane had started the scoring against the Eagles.

Vicente Guaita, the Palace goalkeeper, pushed a corner straight into the path of Keita, who smashed a left-footed volley into the back of the net with minutes left on the clock.

What the Guinea international did next drew the attention of Liverpool fans, as he looked to imitate Manchester United star Eric Cantona’s stunning goal celebration against Sunderland in 1996.

“Naby Keita with his own kind of Cantona celebration,” one supporter tweeted. “It is very lovely.”

“Naby Keita remixing the Cantona celebration,” observed another.

“That Keita goal + Eric Cantona-esque celebration really made my weekend,” one person said.

“Naby Keita scores a belter and adopts the Eric Cantona arrogance pose,” wrote another.

Last season, the 26-year-old made just 10 Premier League appearances due to injury, which reduced his playing time once again.

As he attempts to solidify his position in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, supporters will be hoping for more than just a flash of quality on Saturday.

On 62 minutes, Keita came on to replace the injured Thiago Alcantara, who went off with a calf problem that the team hopes isn’t serious.