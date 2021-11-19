When it comes to Jordan Pickford’s transfer, Everton holds all the cards.

According to reports this week, new Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is interested in Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Conte wants the England number one to succeed club captain Hugo Lloris, who is expected to leave in the summer when his contract expires, according to the Telegraph.

Pickford has been a divisive figure among Everton fans since his arrival in 2017, but his form has clearly improved over the previous 12 months, propelling him to one of the squad’s most essential players once again.

Everton, on the other hand, is now hampered by Financial Fair Play regulations, therefore any monies raised through player sales would be very welcome.

Given Pickford’s importance to the club and status within the England squad, no possible trade should be cheap, especially given his current contract, which runs until 2024.

Furthermore, despite his ups and downs in form over the course of his four years at the club, the figures show he’s been a fairly reliable goalkeeper for the Blues.

Pickford has allowed 212 Premier League goals at Everton since the start of the 2017/18 season, which is nearly identical to his PSxGA total of 207.1 at the same period.

For those unaware, xG is a metric that is used to assess shot quality regardless of whether or not a shot results in a goal.

In Pickford’s case, it shows that, based on the quality of chances he’s faced during his tenure with the Toffees, he should have conceded approximately 207 goals if he’d been performing at his best. In light of the sample size, his total of 212 reflects a rather consistent overall performance.

Pickford’s talent with the ball at his feet, in addition to being a steady shot-stopper, offers him an advantage over his league opponents.

The 27-year-old has a virtually unrivaled dispersion. With accurate cross-field balls up to Everton attackers inside the opposition’s half, he can transform defense into attack in a matter of seconds.

This ability can be a game-changer, which is surely one of the reasons Southgate keeps him as England’s captain. “The summary has come to an end.”