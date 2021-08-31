When it comes to Jordan Henderson’s new Liverpool deal, Liverpool fans say the same thing: “I hope.”

Liverpool fans have reacted to the news that captain Jordan Henderson has signed a new four-year contract with the club on Twitter.

Many fans were concerned about Henderson’s contract earlier this summer when rumors surfaced that unsatisfactory discussions between Henderson’s representatives and the club had occurred during the off-season.

However, Jurgen Klopp confirmed before the start of the season that he had spoken to Henderson about his contract situation, and it looked clear from then on that Henderson’s contract renewal was almost finalised.

Although only one new face has arrived at Anfield this summer in the form of Ibrahima Konate, numerous of the Reds’ first-team players have signed new contracts.

Fans have responded to Henderson’s new contract in the following ways:

Henderson has been at the vanguard of Liverpool’s transformation in recent seasons, helping his side win domestic and European titles as well as being voted FWA Player of the Season after he helped the Reds win their first Premier League title in 2020.

This will be Henderson’s 11th season at Anfield.