When it comes to ‘freedom day,’ isolation is the rule, and it never changes.

After more than a year and a half, family and friends will be able to get together without having to worry about the rule of six.

Some people will be removing their masks in public places (though the government still recommends that they be worn in crowded places), and others will be preparing for an evening of dancing and singing with no limitations.

But what about the isolation rules? Have they changed since then, and if so, in what ways?

READ MORE: A floating restaurant on the River Mersey in Liverpool has made it into the top ten on TripAdvisor.

They haven’t changed yet, so please accept my apologies. After coming into contact with someone who tested positive for covid, even Prime Minister Boris will have to spend his so-called “freedom day” in isolation.

Anyone who tests positive for covid or has been notified by Test and Trace that they have had contact with someone who has coronavirus must isolate for ten days.

This restriction, however, will alter on August 16 for anyone under the age of 18 or who has been fully vaccinated.

If you’ve been double-injected, you’ll need to schedule a PCR test as soon as possible, but if it’s negative and you don’t have symptoms, you’ll be able to leave the house.

Regardless of your immunization status, if you test positive or develop symptoms, you must self-isolate.

It also means the end of school bubbles, allowing all students to mix in class when they return after the summer break.

People over the age of 18 who are not fully vaccinated must nevertheless isolate for 10 days, according to current guidelines.