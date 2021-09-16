When it comes to fishing, ‘old school’ is the way to go.

When I look back to the early days of commercial carp fishing, I know two of the key baits that come to mind, the ones that are essential to everyone’s gear, are simply maize and hemp.

Many may object, claiming that pellet, the most important and widely used bait in our arsenal today, is the real key actor.

For many people, it would be their first option.

But, as I discussed with readers this week, my choice was to go with a really good all-around bait, one that would be a very important effective bait to go to throughout the next few winter months.

Yes, they are quite ‘old school,’ and while we can debate which is our personal favorite, for many, including myself, even at the ‘natural’ locations I frequent, old school or not, these two effective baits are crucially important everywhere on their day.

It’s assumed that as we get closer to autumn, the amount of bait we utilize will be heavily influenced by the weather. Not to mention what we choose to use, we’ll all be hoping that whatever we use will be just as effective over the coming cooler or slightly colder months. Fish do not require it.

It’s an idea that’s come to mind again, since I’ve received some excellent weights regarding match results this weekend. Furthermore, despite the fact that the summer has been unusually long, numerous individual sessions have been held all over the region, the fishing appears to be gratifying everyone.

As is customary at Mescar Fishery, this ‘members only’ complex has produced and continues to produce some incredible fish for its members. With all three main lakes on the complex simply bursting at the seams with fish, it’s no surprise that match weights are attracting fishermen from all over the country.

Jamie Hughes, the Matrix maestro, was on board this week, when he graced the banks of Mistral Lake on Sunday. Hughes, from the Wirral, is one angler who has done so for many years. “The summary has come to an end.”