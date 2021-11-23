When it comes to deciding whether or not to go remote after COVID Breakouts, New Mexico schools have different thresholds.

Due to an increase in COVID-19 infections, two of New Mexico’s 89 school districts are switching to remote learning before Thanksgiving break.

According to the Associated Press, Santa Fe Public Schools will be closed starting Tuesday, making it the largest voluntary closure of K-12 schools this semester.

Furthermore, starting Monday, Los Lunas Schools, a district near Albuquerque, canceled school, opting for a remote strategy for the two days before Thanksgiving break.

The action by the two districts is one of the first examples of the new law removing control of school districts from the state’s Public Education Department. To combat the expansion of COVID, schools with more than four tests were obliged to transition to remote learning in past semesters.

However, as vaccines become more widely available and licensed for a wider range of age groups, New Mexico’s schools now have the authority to decide whether to close their doors following positive testing.

Los Lunas Schools Superintendent Arsenio Romero remarked, “This is a planned approach to minimize our active COVID positive numbers.” “We recognize that this may place an excessive burden on working parents.” Santa Fe schools superintendent Hilario Chavez mentioned a recent poll of the district’s teachers in a recent editorial. According to the poll, the average cost of childcare for teachers’ parents was roughly $1,000 per month, and Chavez stated in the editorial that the district was in talks with the state about providing daycare for their instructors.

The closures also come at a time when schools around the country are shifting their COVID response strategies, from easing or eliminating mask requirements to canceling schools and reverting to remote learning.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to voluntary reports given by schools to state education authorities, some 20 of the state’s schools have reported sending children home due to virus outbreaks each month this year, which included staffing shortages due to teacher quarantines.

According to data published Friday by the New Mexico Environment Department, schools in other parts of the state have reported more COVID-19 infection instances than the school districts in Santa Fe and Los Lunas.

Other districts, on the other hand, have elected to keep in-person learning.