When it comes to dating, black Muslim women have an uphill battle.

They’re all women. They’re a dark color. They belong to the Muslim faith. They’re also having trouble getting married.

“In mosques across the country, anxious parents are calling imams—and other community leaders—asking why their high-achieving, successful, and religious daughters can’t meet a Muslim man to marry,” said Tahira Nailah Dean, 29, a Black-Latina lawyer based in Oakland, California, who has been collecting data from single Muslim women across the country.

She’s started an Isms Project to tackle the racism, colonialism, sexism, and ageism that single Muslim women endure. She assembled a team of models, photographers, videographers, and strategists last summer to capture how these ladies deal with their difficulties.

It’s difficult enough to make oneself available for marriage in an Islamic culture when courting is not a part of the vocabulary.

“Dating is haram or forbidden because it implies casual romantic interactions that aren’t always aimed at marriage, which Muslims are not allowed to do,” she explained. “Meeting someone in a mosque is difficult. The men’s and women’s portions are separated, making it physically impossible to mix.

“I went to a singles event organized by a mosque in Santa Clara, [California] only last week. Normally, Muslims do not engage in speed dating, but this group did so because they are aware of the dangers that exist.” According to the Pew Forum’s 2014 Religious Landscape Study, Muslims rank first among 12 American religious traditions in terms of never-married adherents, with 45 percent. In terms of married adherents, they are fourth from the bottom (after religious ‘nones,’ Buddhists, and Protestants in majority-Black denominations), with 41%.

According to Pew, Muslim males outnumber Muslim women by 55 percent to 45 percent, making marriage a buyer’s choice bonanza for Muslim women. However, this is not the case.

Why? It's a difficult situation. Islam allows males to marry outside the religion, but not women, severely limiting the latter's options. Furthermore, there is an unspoken hierarchy of desirable women, in which men rank potential females based on their skin color, age, and degree of education. This leaves a big group of women—educated, older, or Black—at the bottom, resulting in a "Muslim marriage crisis," according to Dean. "At the ages of 26 and 27, I went through a period of sadness.