When it comes to choosing a mortgage, there are ten things to think about.

If you’re looking for a mortgage or switching lenders, it’s critical to do your homework and think carefully before making any major financial decisions.

MoneySuperMarket has ten tips to assist individuals navigate the mortgage maze…

Be aware of your financial situation. Prepare for the future by creating a budget. Make a list of all of your monthly costs and see how much money you have left over. Always keep in mind that it’s best to have some cash on hand in case of unforeseen expenses.

Make a decision about the type of mortgage you desire. With a fixed rate, your monthly payments remain the same for the duration of the loan, making budgeting easier. With variable rates, your monthly payments may fluctuate depending on interest rate changes.

Examine the entire situation. Don’t simply consider the interest rate; also consider any mortgage fees or early repayment penalties.

Speak with a mortgage broker if you haven’t already. On their website, MoneySuperMarket includes a mortgage advice guide (www.moneysupermarket.com/mortgages/mortgage-advice).

Prepare your documents. Include bank statements and paystubs, as well as identification, proof of address, P60s, and proof of any extra income, such as Child Benefit.

It’s important to keep track of your credit score. Get a copy of your credit report before applying for a mortgage. There may be simple ways to improve it if it isn’t looking so good. Check to see if you’re on the electoral roll, and close any credit card accounts you don’t use anymore.

Maintain a consistent work ethic. Lenders prefer to see that you’ve been with your company for a long period. Before looking for a new job, it’s a good idea to have been at your current position for at least three to six months.

Put down as much money as possible as a deposit. The more money you can put down, the more mortgage options you’ll have. Lenders give the highest rates to individuals who put down a large deposit.

Reduce your debts as much as possible. Reduce whatever debts you have before applying for a mortgage; this will demonstrate that you handle your money carefully. When it comes to a lender’s affordability calculations, it could also mean you can borrow more.

Consider this when remortgaging. “The summary has come to an end.”