When it comes to Champions League contenders, Lionel Messi ignores Liverpool but praises his English competitors.

Liverpool has been left off Lionel Messi’s list of probable Champions League winners this season.

The Argentinian icon, who made a surprise switch from cash-strapped fallen Catalan giants Barcelona over the summer, is expecting to lead petrodollar-fueled Paris Saint-Germain to their first European title, went through a list of prospective challengers but omitted to include Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Messi, 34, who is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, also included three English clubs on his list.

“It is true that the focus is on PSG, but there are other very powerful teams, such as Chelsea, the Manchester teams (United and City), Real Madrid, who always answers, Inter, Bayern,” he told L’Equipe, according to the Mirror.

“We have fantastic personalities, but we still need to get to know each other well in order to become a cohesive one.” To win big championships, you must play as part of a team.

“That is why I believe we are still a step behind all of these clubs, who collectively have more experience than us.”

Perhaps Messi’s memory of the dramatic 4-0 collapse in the Champions League semi-final second leg at Anfield in 2019 that marked the beginning of Barcelona’s decline, paving the way for his own Camp Nou exit, has faded, or perhaps the memories of the dramatic 4-0 collapse in the Champions League semi-final second leg at Anfield in 2019 that marked the beginning of Barcelona’s decline, paving the way for his own Camp Nou exit, still haunt him and make it too painful for him to mention?