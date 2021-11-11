When it comes to angling, it’s all about the tackle.

I’ve always emphasized the necessity of having some nice equipment available to any angler starting out, but as many of my friends will attest, it’s not the ‘flashy’ tackle that is most successful when it comes to catching the most fish.

Fish are unconcerned about what we’re fishing for and, by extension, what we’re employing to capture them. Simply said, the tackle that matters is that which allows anyone to cast a line into a fish-infested region and carefully entice the species selected to be enticed.

It’s a concept that came to mind this week when I handed out tackle to juniors that I’d graciously received from a lady who contacted me through the Echo throughout the summer. Unfortunately, her husband, Jim Wiseman of Wavertree, died in April. In the words of his good wife of 33 years, Susan, he was a great angling enthusiast who had always wished to encourage youth to join.

Now that Jim’s tackle has been carefully divided up in his name to assist our up and coming young fishermen today, it’s been recognized as a lovely gesture that will be remembered again one day when Susan visits their favorite spot in Herefordshire, Docklow Pools.

Thank you so much, Jim and Susan.

Liverpool & DAA have been very aggressive on the bank this week, with what is hoped to be the first of a stocking program in collaboration with the Environment Agency. Finally recognising the loss of fish caused by the canal break at Melling in 2018, the Environment Agency delivered 1000 roach to Hall Lane Maghull, where they were seeded.

Stocking fish into the canal is critical and a highly significant matter on the agenda of Liverpool DAA, as many of you will hopefully recognize from past reports I’ve written on the subject. Stocking fish protects and strengthens populations, providing not just sport but also opportunity.

Predators naturally take their toll on any stock, but in many cases, the population decline is due to changes in the ecosystem that we people have created. “The summary has come to an end.”