When it comes to active travel, Liverpool ‘lags behind.’

In comparison to other cities in the UK, Liverpool ‘lags behind’ in terms of active transport, according to interim chief roads officer Karen Agbabiaka.

When asked if she believes Liverpool lags behind cities like London in terms of bike and pedestrian infrastructure, the interim chief roads officer replied, “absolutely.”

Ms Agbabiaka reflected on her first five months in Liverpool in a short interview with Liverpool City Council, stating that it has been “busy, hard, and fulfilling.”

At a fork in the road: attempting to solve The Strand’s conundrum

Ms Agbabiaka cited the completion of the first phase of work on The Strand as one of her proudest achievements since taking over the role.

The modifications were carried out as part of the City Centre Connectivity Scheme to reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, and improve amenities for cyclists and pedestrians.

Ms Agbabiaka stated of the conclusion of phase one construction, “[The Strand] is a magnificent piece of public realm, it’s stunning.” It’s a good mix to have segregated cycle lanes and such a large public realm, but also to be able to handle walkers and vehicles.” However, the city’s temporary roads chief stated that more work needs to be done to encourage more active travel.

“In Liverpool, we need to get used to sharing our roads with bikes and walkers – that’s something I’m hopeful we’ll do, as other major cities have,” she said.

“We need to get people out of their automobiles,” says the author. Cycling and active travel will be the safest and quickest method to get from point A to point B, as well as contributing to Liverpool’s goal of becoming “net zero” by 2030.” Ms Agbabiaka was asked if she thought Liverpool was slipping behind the capital, which was one of the big cities mentioned.

“Certainly,” she replied. It’s also due to legislative restrictions. The majority of the legislation pertains to the city of London.

“This ‘leveling up’ agenda – the restrictions on what we can accomplish, I didn’t appreciate it until I came to work here. It’s getting in the way of our progress. Discussions with the Department have taken place.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”