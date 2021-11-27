When is the I’m A Celebrity final? The year 2021 has emerged as the obvious favorite.

Fans have guessed who will be elected ‘King of the Castle’ this year on I’m A Celebrity.

On Sunday, December 12, viewers will learn the outcome of the 2021 season.

I’m A Celebrity’s final episode will run at 9 p.m. and will last one hour and forty minutes.

It will end at 10:40 p.m.

According to the latest odds, Dame Arlene Phillips (100-1) and Naughty Boy (25-1) are unlikely winners of the event.

The pair, on the other hand, can be considered among the favorites to be removed first.

Naughty Boy, a Watford-born music producer, is the 5-1 fourth favorite to leave the castle next, while Dame Arlene is a 6-4 favorite to waltz back across the drawbridge as soon as possible.

Olympian Kadeen Cox is sandwiched between the two at 10-3, with hefty odds of 40-1 to win outright.

Ex-Emmerdale star Danny Miller, who was once the obvious favourite, has fallen to 10-1 in the betting, putting him within striking distance of Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy, who was once a 16-1 possibility but is now an 8-1 competitor.

Louise Minchin, the former BBC Breakfast host, is 22-1, Olympic gold medalist Matty Lee is 40-1, and Dame Arlene is 100-1.

Soap actors Adam Woodyatt and Simon Gregson made their first appearance at the castle, competing in the trial Castle Scare Fair to win food for their new campmates.

Simon is the 5-2 favorite to win the competition, while Adam’s odds are 8-1.

Matty Lee (9-2), Snoochie (14-1), and Danny (12-1) follow Dame Arlene, Kadeena, and Naughty Boy in the next round of elimination stakes.

9-4 David Ginola

5-2 Simon Gregson

10-3 Frankie Bridge

8-1 Snoochie Shy

8-1 Adam Woodyatt

Danny Miller has a 10-1 record.

22-1 Louise Minchin

28-1 Naughty Boy

40-1 Matty Lee

40-1 Kadeena Cox

100-1 Arlene Phillips

6-4 Arlene Phillips

10-3 Kadeena Cox

Matty Lee has a 9-2 record.

5-1 Naughty Boy

17-2 Louise Minchin

Danny Miller has a 12-1 record.

14-1 Snoochie Shy

16-1 Adam Woodyatt

25-1 Frankie Bridge

Simon Gregson has a record of 28-1.

33-1 David Ginola

After breaching the "Covid. "Summary ends," TV host Richard Madeley, 65, was forced to leave the show.