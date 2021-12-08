When is the draw for the Champions League last 16? Liverpool’s opponents, as well as the channel and day on which they will be broadcast.

With a 2-1 win over AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday night, Liverpool solidified their Champions League credentials.

Soon after Fikayo Tomori had given Milan the lead, Mohamed Salah equalized for the Reds, before Divock Origi headed home the winner in the second half.

With the win, Liverpool finished their ‘Group of Death’ with six wins from six games, becoming the first English team to complete the Champions League group stage with an undefeated record.

With the focus now shifting to the knockout stages, here’s everything you need to know about the last 16 draw.

On Monday, December 13, the draw will take held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

It kicks off at 11 a.m. and will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 10:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. The draw will also be streamed live on the UEFA website, which can be found here.

The first leg of the final 16 matchups will be split into two weeks, with one set of games on February 15/16 and the others on February 22/23.

Similarly, half of the second leg ties will be contested between March 8/9 and March 15/16, with the round ending on March 15/16.

Liverpool qualified for the last 16 as a seeded team as the group winner, which means the second leg of their encounter will be played at Anfield.

For this year’s edition, UEFA has scrapped the away goals rule, with games moving to extra time if the scores are level on aggregate at the end of the second leg.

Quarter-finals will be held on the 5th and 6th of April and the 12th and 13th of April.

Semi-finals will be held on the 26th and 27th of April and the 3rd and 4th of May.

The deadline is May 28th.