When is the draw for the Carabao Cup quarter-finals? Details from Soccer AM prior of Preston’s match against Liverpool.

This Saturday, the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw will be broadcast live on Soccer AM.

Liverpool return to Carabao Cup action tonight at Deepdale against Preston North End in the last-16.

The Reds are coming off a convincing 5-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp has rotated his team frequently in the Carabao Cup this season, and more changes are expected for tonight’s match.

If Liverpool defeats their Championship opponents, they will learn their quarter-final fate on Saturday morning on Soccer AM, when the draw will take place.

Co-presenter Jimmy Bullard, along with actor and Leyton Orient fan Danny Mays, will select the ties for the show, which will be hosted by John Fendley.

The show will be live on both Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League at 10.30 a.m. and will last 90 minutes.

After beating Leeds United and Southampton on Tuesday night, Arsenal and Chelsea have already secured their places in the draw.

In addition to Liverpool’s match against Preston on Wednesday night, Manchester City will face West Ham, Burnley will host Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor, and Brentford will go to Stoke City.

The Carabao Cup is currently held by Manchester City, who have won it in each of the last four seasons.