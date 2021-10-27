When is the budget meeting today? Rishi Sunak’s announcement and how to watch it.

Today, Rishi Sunak will present his Budget, which will include billions of pounds in cash for the NHS as well as wage increases for millions of workers.

As the country recovers from the hardships of Covid-19, the Chancellor will bill his tax and spending proposals on Wednesday as constructing a “economy suited for a new age of optimism.”

However, his speech, together with estimates from the Office for Budget Responsibility, should shed light on the impact of the supply chain crisis, workforce shortages, and rising prices on the economy.

Rishi Sunak’s Autumn Budget Predictions: Here’s What We Think He’ll Say

Mr Sunak will have the chance to reclaim his conservative credentials by laying out a plan to bring borrowing under control after 18 months of heavy spending.

While he will affirm that the “national living wage” will increase to £9.50 in April and that the pay freeze he put on public sector workers will cease, the devil will be in the details.

Mr Sunak is anticipated to say the following during his speech: “Today’s budget kicks off the process of preparing for a post-Covid economy.

“Strong public services, lively communities, and safer streets are all part of an economy with better incomes, higher skills, and rising productivity.

“An economy that is fit for a new era of hope. That is the future’s better economy.” Mr Sunak will announce an additional £5.9 billion in capital investment to assist the NHS in clearing the backlog created by Covid-19, but it is unclear how long the long waits will last.

The Treasury has promised green investment and policies to capitalize on post-Brexit freedoms, as well as over £7 billion in fresh cash to revamp local transportation.

Mr Sunak will need to raise revenues to pay down the national debt, but the Treasury is said to have told MPs that he will not do it by hiking petrol taxes.

According to sources, however, the VAT on residential energy bills would not be reduced to help households dealing with rising costs.

Mr Sunak could potentially authorise hefty council tax increases to help struggling local governments, particularly to meet social care costs.

