When is the best time to see the Orionid Meteor Shower and Uranus by the light of the Hunter’s Full Moon in October?

The Orionids meteor shower will peak early Thursday morning, coinciding with the Hunter’s Moon in October.

However, this isn’t the only astronomical spectacle that amateur star and planet watchers will be able to see on Thursday. Astronomers will be able to see Uranus, the seventh planet from the sun, with the naked eye in the evening.

As many as 20 meteors per hour are expected to be visible in the night sky over Earth when the Orionids peak at around 2 a.m. ET on Thursday morning. The full Hunter’s Moon will encircle them.

Not only will watchers be able to see the meteors streaking across the night sky at about 41 miles per second, but the light of the then-waning Hunter’s Moon will also make Uranus, the solar system’s third-largest planet, more visible than usual a few hours later on Thursday evening.

Uranus, the ice giant planet, orbits the Earth at a distance of around 1.8 billion miles. As it passes in opposition to the sun from now until early November, the frigid and windy planet, encircled by 13 rings and 27 tiny moons, will be easier to observe.

Normally, the ice giant, one of two in the solar system (the other being Neptune), is so far away and dim that, despite its massive diameter of 30,000 miles, four times that of Earth, it appears as a pale blue-green speck in the night sky, difficult to discern without binoculars.

Looking up to the night sky should be enough to spot the Orionids, a yearly phenomenon that occurs when Earth’s path around the sun passes through cold and dusty debris left by Halley’s Comet.

It’s impossible to know where the meteors will contact the Earth’s atmosphere, leaving glowing trails and the odd flash of light.

“Bring a sleeping bag, blanket, or lawn chair with you. “Lie flat on your back with your feet pointing southeast in the Northern Hemisphere and northeast in the Southern Hemisphere, and stare up, taking in as much of the sky as possible,” NASA recommends on its Solar System Exploration website.

