When is it likely that Boris Johnson will announce new covid limits in England?

Boris Johnson has stated that no new covid restrictions will be announced in England until after Christmas.

The Prime Minister is under increasing pressure to act after it was announced that tighter measures would be implemented in Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland as early as Boxing Day.

According to the Mirror, senior government officials have said that no statement would be made until December 27 at the earliest.

Differences in symptoms between Omicron, Delta, a cold, and the flu

Early evidence suggests that the Omicron variation is less severe than earlier variants, which is good news.

According to Imperial College London research, people with Omicron are 15-20% less likely to enter hospital and 40-45 percent less likely to require a one-night or longer hospital stay than people with Delta.

However, Imperial cautioned that this “appears to be neutralized” by the rapidity with which the variation is spreading, with verified cases now exceeding 100,000 per day for the first time.

Professor Paul Elliott of Imperial College warned that due to Omicron, the R number is “already much above 1.”

“It’s unquestionably excellent news, but I believe we’re absolutely not out of the danger zone,” SAGE member Prof Andrew Hayward told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I believe this can be downgraded from a hurricane to a severe storm.”

“The NHS is already severely overburdened, and I believe it will only grow worse.”

While data will be evaluated on a regular basis, even on Christmas Day, no pronouncements are planned before the holidays.

That means no announcement will be made until December 27 at the earliest, unless there is a dramatic worsening of the situation.

Given that the recall of Parliament takes around two days, it’s possible that no actions will take effect until about December 29 at the earliest.

However, the 27th and 28th of December are both bank holidays, dragging down the procedure.

Legally enforceable measures, according to one source, are unlikely to take effect before 2022, though “advice” could be provided before then.

“We would struggle to see laws kick in before the new year,” a Whitehall official told the newspaper.