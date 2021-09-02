When is Black Friday in 2021, and what are the deals?

The largest shopping day of the year is approaching, with deals and special offers expected to sell out quickly.

The UK has borrowed the American shopping tradition of Black Friday in recent years and made it our own.

Most businesses now extend their Black Friday weekend sales, offering buyers more opportunities to save.

The 2021 advent calendar has been revealed by Soap & Glory.

Zara, Amazon, B&M, Argos, Aldi, and others are among the retailers in the UK that frequently offer Black Friday bargains.

We’ve looked at what you need to know for Black Friday 2021 if you want to plan early for your Christmas shopping – or just get some excellent discounts.

What is the meaning of Black Friday?

Following Thanksgiving, which usually falls on the fourth Thursday in November, Black Friday became an American tradition. The following Friday is now known as Black Friday.

The large sales work in a similar way to Boxing Day, when shops put on a promotion to attract customers, albeit Black Friday deals frequently last longer.

When is Black Friday in the year 2021?

This year’s Black Friday will take place on Friday, November 26, 2021.

What kinds of bargains will be available?

When it comes to publicizing Black Friday deals, retailers are notoriously tight-lipped, though promotions often begin two weeks before the big day.

Amazon, Currys PC World, John Lewis, Smyths, Adidas, Argos, and Costco are among the stores that usually participate.

TK Maxx, B&M, ASOS, Boots, Zara, Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, Tesco, and Sainsbury’s are among the others.

When is Cyber Monday in the year 2021?

Another celebration that occurs just days following Black Friday is Cyber Monday.

It occurs the Monday following Black Friday and is based on the same premise as Black Friday, but with an emphasis on internet businesses and deals.

Monday, November 29th, 2021 is Cyber Monday.