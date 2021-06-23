When is Amazon Prime Day 2021? Find out when it is, what it is, and what you can anticipate.

One of the biggest internet sales events of the year is coming back, and it’ll be here sooner than you think.

Many people look forward to Amazon Prime Day, which features offers available only to Prime members.

The online shopping behemoth has revealed that this year’s annual event will be held over two days.

The dates for Amazon Prime Day 2021 have been established for June 21 and 22.

Thousands of tech, home, and fashion products, as well as Amazon’s popular own-brand items like the Echo Dot and Fire HD, will be discounted during the two-day event.

Customers who have their hearts set on anything special should check online right now, as Amazon has revealed a number of early Amazon Prime Day deals that may be purchased right now.

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on everything from bumper packs of toilet paper to vacuum cleaners, laptops, and game consoles during the two-day sale.

Customers who have an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, are eligible for Amazon Prime Day.

If you don't want to commit.