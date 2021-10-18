When Is Adele’s CBS Special ‘One Night Only’? The Date and Complete Details Have Been Revealed.

Adele, the multi-Grammy Award winner, will celebrate the release of her new album 30 with a CBS prime-time special later this month.

Adele’s One Night Only CBS special will air ahead of the November 19 release of her new album, which the British singer revealed last week.

When will Adele’s CBS One-Night-Only Special air?

The show will air on CBS from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 14.

The show is also available on Paramount+, both live and on-demand.

Adele’s One Night Only will air on CBS on November 14th. Are you all set? pic.twitter.com/s2UBwI17sM October 18, 2021 — CBS (@CBS) What’s the Deal With Adele’s One-Night-Only Show? According to a press release advertising the event, Billboard reported Monday, the show will include renditions of her hit songs as well as some new songs that have never been heard before.

According to the announcement, the event would include an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey “from her rose garden.”

According to Variety, the interview would be “Adele’s first broadcast wide-ranging talk about her new album, the tales behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss, and raising her kid.”

Adele wrote on Twitter on October 13 on her album-making process, saying, “I was certainly nothing near where I’d planned to be when I initially started it nearly three years ago.”

“Along the road, I’ve discovered a lot of shocking home truths about myself.” I’ve shed a lot of layers, but I’ve also added some new ones.” The musician stated that she has “never felt more serene” in her life and that she is “excited to finally release this record.” Her upcoming special comes on the heels of her previous Vogue interview. The singer was featured on the cover of the November issue of the fashion magazine.

In her first interview in five years, the singer told Vogue about her experiences under lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic and in the lead up to the release of her new album.

Adele’s first single in six years is a hit.

The song "Easy on Me," from Adele's upcoming album, is the first single.