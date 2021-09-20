When his parents noticed a common sign, the boy was diagnosed with an incurable disease.

After his parents recognized a frequent symptom, a young kid was diagnosed with a life-changing condition.

Rory Bentley was only 18 months old when his father, John Bentley, 38, and mother, Kerry Bentley, 38, realized he couldn’t walk correctly and his legs would frequently give way from beneath him.

Rory, who is now five years old, has recently begun primary school and is taking each day as it comes.

“When he was approximately 18 months old, we saw that he wasn’t working how he should be,” John, who works at an Aldi distribution center in Port Sunlight, told The Washington Newsday.

“He was crawling a lot and falling over all the time. On one side, he had a serious flaw. We went to so many physicians and GPs in the hopes of getting a solution, but all they said was that he was delayed.

“We kept going back and forth because it wasn’t quite right. We ended up paying for a private consultation with a doctor in London, who wrote a report advising us to get DNA tests.

“We completed those and it came back that he had muscular dystrophy, so it took about a year and a half, and we found out he had muscular dystrophy when he was three years old.

“When we learned of the diagnosis, it was about the time of the first lockdown, and my wife, Kerry, decided to go into Alder Hey on her own to get the news while I waited in the car outside.

“It’s been a little over a year. They gave us the contact information for the Muscular Dystrophy UK charity, which has assisted and supported us whenever we needed any information or guidance on what to do or who to contact.

“They connected us with other families and others who have muscular dystrophy because it’s such a rare disease with so many different types.”

When he tried to walk, John and Kerry recognized the telltale symptoms, and he was also fatigued from his lack of movement.

It was easy to recognize for both parents because they’d seen it before.

