When his mother phones him live on Lorraine, Dr. Amir Khan is obliged to apologize.

Dr. Amir Khan’s mother tried to phone him live on TV this morning, leaving him red-faced.

On Lorraine, Dr. Amir was discussing the newest health news with Christine Lampard.

Amir’s live feed was interrupted as they got to a topic about new mothers getting enough sleep.

The screen went black for a brief moment before Amir reappeared and explained his disappearance.

“I’m really sorry, it was my mother attempting to call me,” he explained.

“That’s why my mother keeps trying to reach me and I’m not getting enough sleep.”

As Amir appeared ashamed, Christine chuckled and said that was characteristic of Mama Khan.

They then went on to an another issue, but Christine brought up the event again, saying, “Just really briefly Amir, before your mother attempts to call you again…”

Several viewers also voiced their opinions on the awkward moment.

“@DrAmirKhanGP ah really enjoy watching you on Lorraine with @clbleakley and liked Mama Khan calling lovely start to my day and hope you have a good day as well,” one person wrote.

“Amir,” Donna said. #lorraine I’m pleased your mother tried to call you this morning!! I’m hoping you returned her call! “Have a nice day, X.”

“LOVE that Mama Khan is trying to Skype @DrAmirKhanGP LIVE on @lorraine while he’s trying to chat with @clbleakley,” Ria Hebden said. That’s your mother’s for you!”